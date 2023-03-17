Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newcastle and Wolverhampton

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

7.30 Wolverhampton

In top form at present and, while he drops in trip, he should find this being run to suit

7.45 Newcastle

Multiple course winner who was a good second here last month when looking a shade unfortunate

8.00 Wolverhampton

Shaped as though his turn was imminent when second over a bit further here last week

8.15 Newcastle

Has caught the eye on a number of occasions in his qualifying runs and stepping up in trip can help

