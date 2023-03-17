Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newcastle and Wolverhampton

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

One Hart 7.30 Wolverhampton
In top form at present and, while he drops in trip, he should find this being run to suit

Venturous 7.45 Newcastle
Multiple course winner who was a good second here last month when looking a shade unfortunate

Good Humor 8.00 Wolverhampton
Shaped as though his turn was imminent when second over a bit further here last week

Engelbert 8.15 Newcastle
Has caught the eye on a number of occasions in his qualifying runs and stepping up in trip can help

Read these next:

Cheltenham Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on day 4 at the Cheltenham Festival  

Cheltenham Festival day 4 tips: six horses to back on Friday  

Paul Kealy tipped a 20-1 winner at Cheltenham - get our top betting advice now with 50% off for three months 

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more. 

Published on 17 March 2023Last updated 11:00, 17 March 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips