Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newcastle and Wolverhampton
The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .
One Hart 7.30 Wolverhampton
In top form at present and, while he drops in trip, he should find this being run to suit
Venturous 7.45 Newcastle
Multiple course winner who was a good second here last month when looking a shade unfortunate
Good Humor 8.00 Wolverhampton
Shaped as though his turn was imminent when second over a bit further here last week
Engelbert 8.15 Newcastle
Has caught the eye on a number of occasions in his qualifying runs and stepping up in trip can help
