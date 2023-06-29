Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newcastle and Newmarket on Thursday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

Alrehb 3.20 Newcastle

Unplaced in recent starts on turf but he wasn't beaten far at Epsom last time and has a much better chance returned to the AW

Reclaim Victory 3.55 Newcastle

Well-treated C&D winner who caught the eye over 7f last time and will be suited by the return to this trip

Wild Side 4.55 Newmarket

Progressive 3yo who can defy a penalty for last week's Redcar win and retain her unbeaten record in handicaps

Capone 5.30 Newmarket

​Comfortable winner on third start back from an absence and a 5lb rise may not be enough to stop him

