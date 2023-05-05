Racing Post logo
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newcastle and Cheltenham on Friday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

All The King's Men 7.20 Newcastle
Worth another chance as latest race didn't pan out ideally for him

Law Of Gold 7.45 Cheltenham
Went close in this event last year and holds strong claims back here

Trabajo Detecho 7.55 Newcastle
Has progressed well this year and he's 2-2 over C&D

High Security 9.00 Newcastle
Ran well over C&D on most recent AW start

5 May 2023
