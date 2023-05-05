Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newcastle and Cheltenham on Friday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening
All The King's Men 7.20 Newcastle
Worth another chance as latest race didn't pan out ideally for him
Law Of Gold 7.45 Cheltenham
Went close in this event last year and holds strong claims back here
Trabajo Detecho 7.55 Newcastle
Has progressed well this year and he's 2-2 over C&D
High Security 9.00 Newcastle
Ran well over C&D on most recent AW start
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips on ITV4 at Newmarket on Friday
Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Subscribe today | Get 50% off your first three months
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.