Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newcastle
The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening
Bobby Shaftoe 5.15 Newcastle
Looks worth a crack at this new trip and is taken to complete a Newcastle hat-trick
Vindobala 6.15 Newcastle
Won this race last year and hit a personal best with her success last week
Rossmore Nation 7.45 Newcastle
Not disgraced on Wednesday and looks capable of better still
Elzaal 8.15 Newcastle
Always a solid proposition here and can record another win
Published on 3 March 2023Last updated 11:00, 3 March 2023
