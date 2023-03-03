Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
Tipping Evening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newcastle

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Bobby Shaftoe 5.15 Newcastle
Looks worth a crack at this new trip and is taken to complete a Newcastle hat-trick

Vindobala 6.15 Newcastle
Won this race last year and hit a personal best with her success last week

Rossmore Nation 7.45 Newcastle
Not disgraced on Wednesday and looks capable of better still

Elzaal 8.15 Newcastle
Always a solid proposition here and can record another win

Read this next:

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips on Friday 

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

Published on 3 March 2023Last updated 11:00, 3 March 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips