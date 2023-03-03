Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newcastle

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

5.15 Newcastle

Looks worth a crack at this new trip and is taken to complete a Newcastle hat-trick

6.15 Newcastle

Won this race last year and hit a personal best with her success last week

7.45 Newcastle

Not disgraced on Wednesday and looks capable of better still

8.15 Newcastle

Always a solid proposition here and can record another win

