Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newbury, Lingfield and Doncaster

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

1.40 Newbury

The new trip should suit and the ground is also in her favour

2.25 Lingfield

Earns top marks for his recent consistency and looks more solid than most

2.35 Doncaster

Juvenile hurdler who looks nicely weighted on her handicap debut

4.50 Doncaster

Escapes a penalty for last week's Warwick success

