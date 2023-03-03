Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newbury, Lingfield and Doncaster
Racing Post staff
The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Sashenka 1.40 Newbury
The new trip should suit and the ground is also in her favour
Fly The Nest 2.25 Lingfield
Earns top marks for his recent consistency and looks more solid than most
Pretending 2.35 Doncaster
Juvenile hurdler who looks nicely weighted on her handicap debut
Ailes D'Amour 4.50 Doncaster
Escapes a penalty for last week's Warwick success
Published on 3 March 2023Last updated 07:00, 3 March 2023
