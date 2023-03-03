Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newbury, Lingfield and Doncaster

Racing Post staff

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Sashenka 1.40 Newbury
The new trip should suit and the ground is also in her favour

Fly The Nest 2.25 Lingfield
Earns top marks for his recent consistency and looks more solid than most

Pretending 2.35 Doncaster
Juvenile hurdler who looks nicely weighted on her handicap debut

Ailes D'Amour 4.50 Doncaster
Escapes a penalty for last week's Warwick success

Published on 3 March 2023Last updated 07:00, 3 March 2023
