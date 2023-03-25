Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newbury, Bangor, Lingfield and Kelso

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

2.05 Newbury

All at sea behind Honneur D'Ajonc at right-handed Hereford but then looked really progressive at Haydock.

3.08 Bangor

Failed to fire in a valuable Kelso handicap three weeks ago but looked very progressive at around 2m beforehand and could improve again over today's longer trip.

3.30 Lingfield

Kiwano was very much allowed to dominate over course and distance three weeks ago but the selection is now 2lb better off and can turn the tables as this may be run more to suit him.

4.45 Kelso

Having added to his good Kelso record when getting off the mark over fences three weeks ago, he can follow up for his in-form yard.

