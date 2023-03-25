Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newbury, Bangor, Lingfield and Kelso

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

Super Six 2.05 Newbury
All at sea behind Honneur D'Ajonc at right-handed Hereford but then looked really progressive at Haydock.

El Muchacho 3.08 Bangor
Failed to fire in a valuable Kelso handicap three weeks ago but looked very progressive at around 2m beforehand and could improve again over today's longer trip.

Tone The Barone 3.30 Lingfield
Kiwano was very much allowed to dominate over course and distance three weeks ago but the selection is now 2lb better off and can turn the tables as this may be run more to suit him.

Bollingerandkrug 4.45 Kelso
Having added to his good Kelso record when getting off the mark over fences three weeks ago, he can follow up for his in-form yard.

Published on 25 March 2023Last updated 08:00, 25 March 2023
