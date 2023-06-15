Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newbury and Nottingham on Thursday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Achillea 3.25 Newbury
Surpassed market expectations at Newmarket and the step up to 1m is unlikely to be a problem now she goes handicapping

Lyndon B 4.00 Newbury
Rock-solid form over C&D in the autumn and should come on plenty for his recent reappearance

Bayraat 4.20 Nottingham
Unexposed despite his age and his close second at Wetherby last week suggests his current mark is within range

Ice Shadow 5.30 Nottingham
Has dropped a long way in the weights and his recent close third when upped to this trip puts him into calculations

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 15 June 2023Last updated 08:00, 15 June 2023
