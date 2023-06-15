Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newbury and Nottingham on Thursday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Achillea 3.25 Newbury

Surpassed market expectations at Newmarket and the step up to 1m is unlikely to be a problem now she goes handicapping

Lyndon B 4.00 Newbury

Rock-solid form over C&D in the autumn and should come on plenty for his recent reappearance

Bayraat 4.20 Nottingham

Unexposed despite his age and his close second at Wetherby last week suggests his current mark is within range

Ice Shadow 5.30 Nottingham

Has dropped a long way in the weights and his recent close third when upped to this trip puts him into calculations

