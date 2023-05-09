Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ludlow and Newcastle on Tuesday evening
The best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .
Carole's Pass 7.00 Ludlow
Returned to form in first-time cheekpieces in a competitive race at Ayr last time and should have plenty to offer off the same mark
Project Black 7.15 Newcastle
Winner of 6f novice as 2yo and shouldn't have a problem with the drop to 5f back on a surface that suits
Flash Gorcombe 7.30 Ludlow
Improving young chaser who arrives on a hat-trick and should be able to cope with a 6lb rise for his recent Wincanton win
Prodigious Blue 7.45 Newcastle
Definite promise on reappearance and looks interesting now dropped in class and back at 5f
