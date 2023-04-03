Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ludlow and Lingfield on Monday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon...

2.00 Ludlow

Good effort against a useful one last time and makes some appeal back in a handicap off an unchanged mark

3.00 Ludlow

Back to form when winning at Kempton two starts ago and this asks less of him than his subsequent defeat in a warm handicap there

3.30 Ludlow

Promising in bumpers and over hurdles and is open to improvement now he goes handicapping

5.15 Lingfield

In peak form of late and looks well treated under a penalty for an emphatic Kempton win last week

