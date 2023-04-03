Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ludlow and Lingfield on Monday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon...

Walk In Clover 2.00 Ludlow
Good effort against a useful one last time and makes some appeal back in a handicap off an unchanged mark

Annsam 3.00 Ludlow
Back to form when winning at Kempton two starts ago and this asks less of him than his subsequent defeat in a warm handicap there

Hardy Fella 3.30 Ludlow
Promising in bumpers and over hurdles and is open to improvement now he goes handicapping

Sir Rodneyredblood 5.15 Lingfield
In peak form of late and looks well treated under a penalty for an emphatic Kempton win last week

Published on 3 April 2023Last updated 08:00, 3 April 2023
icon
