Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ludlow and Lingfield on Monday afternoon
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon...
Walk In Clover 2.00 Ludlow
Good effort against a useful one last time and makes some appeal back in a handicap off an unchanged mark
Annsam 3.00 Ludlow
Back to form when winning at Kempton two starts ago and this asks less of him than his subsequent defeat in a warm handicap there
Hardy Fella 3.30 Ludlow
Promising in bumpers and over hurdles and is open to improvement now he goes handicapping
Sir Rodneyredblood 5.15 Lingfield
In peak form of late and looks well treated under a penalty for an emphatic Kempton win last week
