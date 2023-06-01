Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Lingfield, Ripon and Yarmouth on Thursday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Arlo's Sunshine 2.00 Yarmouth

Has twice been successful over C&D and again ran well here last time

Imperiousity 3.12 Lingfield

His consistency was rewarded when making all in first-time cheekpieces over C&D last month

Tele Red 3.20 Ripon

Returned to his best with a near-miss over C&D 11 days ago and is taken to go one better

Lily In The Jungle 4.50 Ripon

Ideally suited by the conditions and can defy a penalty for her recent C&D success

