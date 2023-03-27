Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Lingfield and Wincanton on Monday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

Fat Gladiator 1.45 Lingfield

In career-best form last spring and has scope for improvement on second run back from a layoff

Calgary Tiger 2.30 Wincanton

Returned from absence better than ever and is by no means exposed despite winning at Wincanton and Newbury on last two starts

The Kings Writ 3.00 Wincanton

Looks the safest option after three solid efforts and now taking on rivals who have questions to answer

Western General 4.00 Wincanton

Form stacks up well and latest Taunton defeat to a progressive rival was a very solid effort

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips at Wincanton on Monday afternoon  

'He's being seriously underestimated' - our Monday man's three Wincanton wagers   

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 27 March 2023Last updated 08:00, 27 March 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips