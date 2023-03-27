Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Lingfield and Wincanton on Monday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

1.45 Lingfield

In career-best form last spring and has scope for improvement on second run back from a layoff

2.30 Wincanton

Returned from absence better than ever and is by no means exposed despite winning at Wincanton and Newbury on last two starts

3.00 Wincanton

Looks the safest option after three solid efforts and now taking on rivals who have questions to answer

4.00 Wincanton

Form stacks up well and latest Taunton defeat to a progressive rival was a very solid effort

