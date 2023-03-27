Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Lingfield and Wincanton on Monday afternoon
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .
Fat Gladiator 1.45 Lingfield
In career-best form last spring and has scope for improvement on second run back from a layoff
Calgary Tiger 2.30 Wincanton
Returned from absence better than ever and is by no means exposed despite winning at Wincanton and Newbury on last two starts
The Kings Writ 3.00 Wincanton
Looks the safest option after three solid efforts and now taking on rivals who have questions to answer
Western General 4.00 Wincanton
Form stacks up well and latest Taunton defeat to a progressive rival was a very solid effort
