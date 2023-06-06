Racing Post logo
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Lingfield and Wetherby on Tuesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening.

Victors Dream 6.30 Lingfield
Has improved since handicapping and still looked ahead of his mark when worried out of a C&D race last week

She's Centimental 7.00 Lingfield
Impressive when making reappearance on handicap debut at Wolverhampton and can be forgiven a turf defeat since

Greek Giant 8.10 Lingfield
Has run well in all three handicaps and looks the most appealing option now upped in trip

Jenever 9.00 Wetherby
Recent second at Thirsk has proved strong form and he has plenty going for him off an unchanged mark

Published on 6 June 2023Last updated 11:00, 6 June 2023
