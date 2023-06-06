Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Lingfield and Wetherby on Tuesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening.
Victors Dream 6.30 Lingfield
Has improved since handicapping and still looked ahead of his mark when worried out of a C&D race last week
She's Centimental 7.00 Lingfield
Impressive when making reappearance on handicap debut at Wolverhampton and can be forgiven a turf defeat since
Greek Giant 8.10 Lingfield
Has run well in all three handicaps and looks the most appealing option now upped in trip
Jenever 9.00 Wetherby
Recent second at Thirsk has proved strong form and he has plenty going for him off an unchanged mark
