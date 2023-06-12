Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Lingfield and Southwell on Monday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Obama Army 2.30 Lingfield

His consistency is a big selling point at this level

Prince Cleni 2.45 Southwell

Ran well last month and may still have potential

Spirit Warning 4.30 Lingfield

Good chance if building on reappearance effort

Nadim 4.50 Southwell

Good second behind a thriving rival last time

