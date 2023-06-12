Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Lingfield and Southwell on Monday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Obama Army 2.30 Lingfield
His consistency is a big selling point at this level
Prince Cleni 2.45 Southwell
Ran well last month and may still have potential
Spirit Warning 4.30 Lingfield
Good chance if building on reappearance effort
Nadim 4.50 Southwell
Good second behind a thriving rival last time
