Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Lingfield and Southwell on Monday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Obama Army 2.30 Lingfield
His consistency is a big selling point at this level

Prince Cleni 2.45 Southwell
Ran well last month and may still have potential

Spirit Warning 4.30 Lingfield
Good chance if building on reappearance effort

Nadim 4.50 Southwell
Good second behind a thriving rival last time

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Southwell on Monday 

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples 

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 12 June 2023Last updated 08:00, 12 June 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips