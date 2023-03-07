Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Lingfield and Sandown

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

Douglas Talking 2.25 Sandown
Northern raider who has built up a good strike-rate over fences and has won here

Broken Halo 3.00 Sandown
Can become the fourth horse since 2016 to achieve the notable Royal Artillery/Grand Military Gold Cup double

Silver Nightfall 3.25 Lingfield
Posted a solid effort last time and looks open to further progress

Mick's Spirit 4.00 Lingfield
Returns to his optimum scenario having gained all wins over course and distance

Published on 7 March 2023Last updated 09:30, 7 March 2023
