Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Lingfield and Sandown
The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .
Douglas Talking 2.25 Sandown
Northern raider who has built up a good strike-rate over fences and has won here
Broken Halo 3.00 Sandown
Can become the fourth horse since 2016 to achieve the notable Royal Artillery/Grand Military Gold Cup double
Silver Nightfall 3.25 Lingfield
Posted a solid effort last time and looks open to further progress
Mick's Spirit 4.00 Lingfield
Returns to his optimum scenario having gained all wins over course and distance
