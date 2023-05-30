Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Lingfield and Nottingham on Tuesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening. . .

6.10 Lingfield

These conditions suited at Yarmouth and without the improving winner he would have finished clear

7.55 Nottingham

First win for this yard when finding plenty at Beverley two weeks ago and looks booked for another big run

8.10 Lingfield

Looks the type who could benefit from the drop to sprinting on fast ground and has a good run in him now handicapping

8.25 Nottingham

Better known on the all-weather but has won on fast turf and can make a winning stable debut for Kevin Frost

