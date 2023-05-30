Racing Post logo
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Lingfield and Nottingham on Tuesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening. . .

Cavalluccio 6.10 Lingfield
These conditions suited at Yarmouth and without the improving winner he would have finished clear

Majeski Man 7.55 Nottingham
First win for this yard when finding plenty at Beverley two weeks ago and looks booked for another big run

Ascari 8.10 Lingfield
Looks the type who could benefit from the drop to sprinting on fast ground and has a good run in him now handicapping

Back From Dubai 8.25 Nottingham
Better known on the all-weather but has won on fast turf and can make a winning stable debut for Kevin Frost

Published on 30 May 2023Last updated 11:00, 30 May 2023
