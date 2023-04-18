Spotlight lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Lingfield and Newmarket on Tuesday afternoon
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Hi Royal 1.50 Newmarket
With his Convivial form having substance and his subsequent Ayr win recorded in comfortable style.
Trilby 2.00 Lingfield
His pedigree suggests he'll be better suited by this longer trip and he has the services of an in-form 5lb claimer.
Raadobarg 3.35 Newmarket
Has gained all his wins in the spring and has a good record fresh. He's joined his third trainer and could be ready to run the race of his life.
Ey Up It's Maggie 5.20 Newmarket
Well suited by slow ground, back down in grade and reunited with Billy Loughnane.
