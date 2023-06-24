Racing Post logo
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Lingfield and Haydock on Saturday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Moonlit Cloud 5.50 Lingfield
Has looked an improved model this year and she did really well to claw back one who had stolen a march on her at Yarmouth last time

May Blossom 6.35 Haydock
Second of eight at Carlisle and far from disgraced in a big field at Beverley (met trouble) next time

Intoxicata 7.50 Lingfield
An unexposed filly who skipped clear to win a 7f AW handicap quite readily here 18 days ago and has significant scope for further progress

Pearl Eye 8.10 Haydock
Last month's 1m course winner can take another step forward now upped in trip

Published on 24 June 2023Last updated 11:00, 24 June 2023
