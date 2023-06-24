Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Lingfield and Haydock on Saturday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Moonlit Cloud 5.50 Lingfield

Has looked an improved model this year and she did really well to claw back one who had stolen a march on her at Yarmouth last time

May Blossom 6.35 Haydock

Second of eight at Carlisle and far from disgraced in a big field at Beverley (met trouble) next time

Intoxicata 7.50 Lingfield

An unexposed filly who skipped clear to win a 7f AW handicap quite readily here 18 days ago and has significant scope for further progress

Pearl Eye 8.10 Haydock

Last month's 1m course winner can take another step forward now upped in trip

