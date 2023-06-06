Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Leicester and Southwell on Tuesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon.

Hurt You Never 2.00 Leicester
Produced a career-best effort when scooting up at Redcar last week and should be hard to beat under a penalty

Limerick Leader 2.45 Southwell
Useful effort at Newcastle against one who has advertised the form since and has much the strongest claims today

Makeen 3.30 Leicester
Went through a quiet spell but back to form when unlucky at Newmarket last time and looks a winner waiting to happen

Brave Knight 4.35 Leicester
Trainer renowned for running up sequences with handicappers and this one looks capable of improving on his first win at this level

Read this next:

Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings  

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 6 June 2023Last updated 08:00, 6 June 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips