Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Leicester and Southwell on Tuesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon.

Hurt You Never 2.00 Leicester

Produced a career-best effort when scooting up at Redcar last week and should be hard to beat under a penalty

Limerick Leader 2.45 Southwell

Useful effort at Newcastle against one who has advertised the form since and has much the strongest claims today

Makeen 3.30 Leicester

Went through a quiet spell but back to form when unlucky at Newmarket last time and looks a winner waiting to happen

Brave Knight 4.35 Leicester

Trainer renowned for running up sequences with handicappers and this one looks capable of improving on his first win at this level

Read this next:

Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.