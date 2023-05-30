Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Leicester and Redcar on Tuesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon...

3.00 Leicester

Useful effort when chasing home a well-treated rival at Newmarket and looks sure to go well off just 1lb higher

4.20 Redcar

Took time to get off the mark but has come back an improved filly this year and won a shade cosily at Wetherby recently

4.30 Leicester

Having first run in a 6f handicap when close up at Salisbury last time and should have a lot more to offer

5.25 Redcar

Below best on the all-weather but retains ability and has been given a real chance at the weights now back on turf

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.