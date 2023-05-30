Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Leicester and Redcar on Tuesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon...

Liberty Mountain 3.00 Leicester
Useful effort when chasing home a well-treated rival at Newmarket and looks sure to go well off just 1lb higher

Platinum Girl 4.20 Redcar
Took time to get off the mark but has come back an improved filly this year and won a shade cosily at Wetherby recently

Musical Tribute 4.30 Leicester
Having first run in a 6f handicap when close up at Salisbury last time and should have a lot more to offer

Spartan Fighter 5.25 Redcar
Below best on the all-weather but retains ability and has been given a real chance at the weights now back on turf

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 30 May 2023Last updated 08:00, 30 May 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips