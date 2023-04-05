Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Kempton on Wednesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening...

6.40 Kempton

Finished strongly in C&D maiden in November and should be more streetwise today

7.15 Kempton

Created a very favourable impression on his reappearance and can follow up

7.45 Kempton

A 15lb rise asks a stiffer question but he still has time to develop into a Group-race performer

8.15 Kempton

Beat two of these at Chelmsford in February and has shaped since as though he is still in form

