Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Kempton on Wednesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening...

Royal Cape 6.40 Kempton
Finished strongly in C&D maiden in November and should be more streetwise today

He's A Monster 7.15 Kempton
Created a very favourable impression on his reappearance and can follow up

Kingdom Come 7.45 Kempton
A 15lb rise asks a stiffer question but he still has time to develop into a Group-race performer

Global Wonder 8.15 Kempton
Beat two of these at Chelmsford in February and has shaped since as though he is still in form

Read these next:

Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples  

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings  

Tom Segal and Paul Kealy had 10-1 and 9-1 Saturday winners - get their tips and much more with 50% off Members' Club Ultimate Monthly 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 5 April 2023Last updated 11:00, 5 April 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips