Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Kempton on Wednesday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening...
Royal Cape 6.40 Kempton
Finished strongly in C&D maiden in November and should be more streetwise today
He's A Monster 7.15 Kempton
Created a very favourable impression on his reappearance and can follow up
Kingdom Come 7.45 Kempton
A 15lb rise asks a stiffer question but he still has time to develop into a Group-race performer
Global Wonder 8.15 Kempton
Beat two of these at Chelmsford in February and has shaped since as though he is still in form
