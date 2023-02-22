Racing Post logo
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Kempton on Wednesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 this evening . . .

Tomahawk King 5.30 Kempton

Wolverhampton winner who is an interesting contender off what looks a fair opening mark on his return

Lightship 6.30 Kempton

Won over C&D a fortnight ago and this unexposed filly may take the step up in class in her stride

Imperium 7.30 Kempton

Has gained five of his six victories here and has dropped 2lb below his last winning mark

Mr Rumbalicious 8.00 Kempton

Latest third behind a subsequent hurdle winner reads well in the context of this race

Published on 22 February 2023Last updated 11:00, 22 February 2023
