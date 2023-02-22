Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Kempton on Wednesday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 this evening . . .
Tomahawk King 5.30 Kempton
Wolverhampton winner who is an interesting contender off what looks a fair opening mark on his return
Lightship 6.30 Kempton
Won over C&D a fortnight ago and this unexposed filly may take the step up in class in her stride
Imperium 7.30 Kempton
Has gained five of his six victories here and has dropped 2lb below his last winning mark
Mr Rumbalicious 8.00 Kempton
Latest third behind a subsequent hurdle winner reads well in the context of this race
