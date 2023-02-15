Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Kempton on Wednesday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 this evening . . .
Alaskan 5.00 Kempton
Has four of today's rivals behind him at Southwell on reappearance
Royal Bliss 7.00 Kempton
Would have finished closer with a clearer run last time
Strong Power 8.00 Kempton
Ran better than the bare result in Listed grade most recently
Perfect Gentleman 8.30 Kempton
Made a winning handicap debut here two weeks ago and should improve further
