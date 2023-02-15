Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Kempton on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 this evening . . .

5.00 Kempton

Has four of today's rivals behind him at Southwell on reappearance

7.00 Kempton

Would have finished closer with a clearer run last time

8.00 Kempton

Ran better than the bare result in Listed grade most recently

8.30 Kempton

Made a winning handicap debut here two weeks ago and should improve further

Read this next:

For all our exclusive free bet offers and must-have daily promotions click the free bets button or go to Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.





