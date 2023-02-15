Racing Post logo
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Kempton on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 this evening . . .

Alaskan 5.00 Kempton
Has four of today's rivals behind him at Southwell on reappearance

Royal Bliss 7.00 Kempton
Would have finished closer with a clearer run last time

Strong Power 8.00 Kempton
Ran better than the bare result in Listed grade most recently

Perfect Gentleman 8.30 Kempton
Made a winning handicap debut here two weeks ago and should improve further

Published on 15 February 2023Last updated 11:00, 15 February 2023
