Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Kempton on Monday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

Raffle Ticket 5.55 Kempton
Holds particularly strong claims as he recorded a solid win last time out and should take well to Kempton

Whatsupwithyou 6.25 Kempton
Had form figures of 221 last spring and he's going the same way this spring

​Latitude​ 6.55 Kempton
Opened his chase account at Ludlow last month and could well improve further

In The Air 7.25 Kempton
Has steadily found his feet in handicaps this season and it looks like he's on his way back to winning form

Published on 24 April 2023Last updated 11:00, 24 April 2023
