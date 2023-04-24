Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Kempton on Monday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .
Raffle Ticket 5.55 Kempton
Holds particularly strong claims as he recorded a solid win last time out and should take well to Kempton
Whatsupwithyou 6.25 Kempton
Had form figures of 221 last spring and he's going the same way this spring
Latitude 6.55 Kempton
Opened his chase account at Ludlow last month and could well improve further
In The Air 7.25 Kempton
Has steadily found his feet in handicaps this season and it looks like he's on his way back to winning form
Read these next:
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Hexham, Pontefract and Windsor on Monday
Subscribe today | Get 50% off your first three months
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.