Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Kempton on Monday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

5.55 Kempton

Holds particularly strong claims as he recorded a solid win last time out and should take well to Kempton

6.25 Kempton

Had form figures of 221 last spring and he's going the same way this spring

6.55 Kempton

Opened his chase account at Ludlow last month and could well improve further

7.25 Kempton

Has steadily found his feet in handicaps this season and it looks like he's on his way back to winning form

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.