Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Kempton on Monday evening

Wildfell 6.00 Kempton
Can follow up his Lingfield reappearance win

Maasai Mara 7.30 Kempton
The type to improve further and do well in handicaps

Stockpyle 8.00 Kempton
Close third in a better race over C&D last time

Perfect Gentleman 8.30 Kempton
Should have more to offer back down in distance

Published on 17 April 2023Last updated 11:00, 17 April 2023
