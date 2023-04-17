Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Kempton on Monday evening
Wildfell 6.00 Kempton
Can follow up his Lingfield reappearance win
Maasai Mara 7.30 Kempton
The type to improve further and do well in handicaps
Stockpyle 8.00 Kempton
Close third in a better race over C&D last time
Perfect Gentleman 8.30 Kempton
Should have more to offer back down in distance
Published on 17 April 2023Last updated 11:00, 17 April 2023
