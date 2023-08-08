Racing Post logo
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Kempton and Yarmouth on Wednesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening. . .

Dereham 5.50 Yarmouth
Winner of his only previous couse-and-distance start and his recent Newmarket success came in a better race than this

Hourless 7.20 Yarmouth
Flat and hurdle winner in recent months and should still have some potential in an uncompetitive race

Okami 8.30 Kempton
Improved form when winning on handicap debut at Chelmsford recently and the way he won that race suggests 7f will suit

Divya 9.00 Kempton
Improvement likely to be needed on her form so far but her pedigree and style of racing suggest the step up in trip will suit

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 9 August 2023Last updated 11:00, 9 August 2023
