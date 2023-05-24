Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Kempton and Southwell on Wednesday evening
Perfect Gentleman 5.05 Kempton
Has already won two C&D handicaps and looked better than this grade last time
Balhambar 8.10 Kempton
Returns having been gelded and he could develop into a useful performer this summer
Callisto's King 8.20 Southwell
His Exeter fourth over 2m2f last time again hinted at a need for further, which he gets today
Having A Barney 8.50 Southwell
Looked stretched over 2m7f at Hexham and could resume his progress back at this trip
Published on 24 May 2023Last updated 11:00, 24 May 2023
