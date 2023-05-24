Racing Post logo
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Kempton and Southwell on Wednesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Perfect Gentleman 5.05 Kempton

Has already won two C&D handicaps and looked better than this grade last time

Balhambar 8.10 Kempton

Returns having been gelded and he could develop into a useful performer this summer

Callisto's King 8.20 Southwell

His Exeter fourth over 2m2f last time again hinted at a need for further, which he gets today

Having A Barney 8.50 Southwell

Looked stretched over 2m7f at Hexham and could resume his progress back at this trip

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 24 May 2023Last updated 11:00, 24 May 2023
