Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Kempton and Hamilton on Wednesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Grenham Bay 7.10 Kempton

The form of his wins is strong and they just didn't come back to him on fast ground at Leicester last time

American Affair 7.20 Hamilton

Fair effort over 7f in competitive York race on handicap debut and this drop back to 6f could suit

Billy Mill 7.40 Kempton

Looked ready to strike when finishing fast for third here three weeks ago

Refuge 8.25 Hamilton

Four-time C&D winner who ran another good race here when third last time out and the first two have both won since

