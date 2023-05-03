Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Kempton and Brighton on Wednesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

7.00 Kempton

Has had a very good winter over course and distance and there's a suspicion he could squeeze a out a bit more now back on this track

7.30 Kempton

Dual course-and-distance winner at the end of last year who was a non-stayer over 2m last time out and is probably still at the top of his game

7.40 Brighton

Twice runner-up over course and distance last season and looks ready to strike after not getting a clear run on her reappearance

8.30 Kempton

Sister did well for connections and this one should have more to offer in handicaps for yard that is in good form

