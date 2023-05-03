Racing Post logo
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Kempton and Brighton on Wednesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Satin Snake 7.00 Kempton
Has had a very good winter over course and distance and there's a suspicion he could squeeze a out a bit more now back on this track

Haku 7.30 Kempton
Dual course-and-distance winner at the end of last year who was a non-stayer over 2m last time out and is probably still at the top of his game

Asense 7.40 Brighton
Twice runner-up over course and distance last season and looks ready to strike after not getting a clear run on her reappearance

Lailah 8.30 Kempton
Sister did well for connections and this one should have more to offer in handicaps for yard that is in good form

Published on 3 May 2023Last updated 11:00, 3 May 2023
