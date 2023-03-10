Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Kempton
The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .
Olympic Quest 7.00 Kempton
Made an encouraging handicap debut here last month
In The Giving 7.30 Kempton
Ex-Irish filly who is interesting on her debut for William Haggas
Mr Inspiration 8.00 Kempton
Remains open to improvement now handicapping
Magicinthemaking 8.30 Kempton
The return to this course looks a big plus
Published on 10 March 2023Last updated 11:00, 10 March 2023
