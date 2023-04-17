Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Kelso, Windsor and Redcar on Monday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .
Fever Roque 2.45 Kelso
Consistent sort who is taken to open his chase account
Belhaven 3.00 Redcar
Productive in her 1m races last term, including two Redcar wins
Oh Herberts Reign 4.20 Windsor
Has less to prove than most of his rivals
Richard P Smith 4.40 Redcar
Two from two since wearing cheekpieces and looks open to further progress
Read this next:
Subscribe to Members' Club Ultimate Monthly now with 50% off for three months
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 17 April 2023Last updated 08:00, 17 April 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement