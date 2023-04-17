Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Kelso, Windsor and Redcar on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

2.45 Kelso

Consistent sort who is taken to open his chase account

3.00 Redcar

Productive in her 1m races last term, including two Redcar wins

4.20 Windsor

Has less to prove than most of his rivals

4.40 Redcar

Two from two since wearing cheekpieces and looks open to further progress

Read this next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.