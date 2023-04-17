Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Kelso, Windsor and Redcar on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

Fever Roque 2.45 Kelso
Consistent sort who is taken to open his chase account

Belhaven 3.00 Redcar
Productive in her 1m races last term, including two Redcar wins

Oh Herberts Reign 4.20 Windsor
Has less to prove than most of his rivals

Richard P Smith 4.40 Redcar
Two from two since wearing cheekpieces and looks open to further progress

Published on 17 April 2023Last updated 08:00, 17 April 2023
