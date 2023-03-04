Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Kelso, Newbury and Doncaster

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

1.15 Kelso

Up 11lb after winning so easily at Lingfield but he has the potential to rate higher still.

1.50 Kelso

The lightly raced six-year-old travelled very well when winning at Kempton in January and is taken to make it 2-2 in handicaps.

2.10 Newbury

Looks more likely than most to be suited by today's conditions and he should still have some improvement left in him.

3.15 Doncaster

With so much to like about the way in which he won five weeks ago, he is likely to follow up in this second major course-and-distance handicap.

