TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Hexham, Pontefract and Windsor on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

Maid Of Houxty 3.25 Hexham
Lightly raced eight-year-old who got off the mark when beating a clear second at Newcastle last month

Spoof 3.45 Windsor
Was unlucky not to go closer still behind So Smart last time and can turn things round

Squeezebox 5.15 Pontefract
Showed promise in Ireland and is taken to make a winning start for Mick Appleby

Harry The Haggler 5.30 Windsor
Second to a subsequent winner on his handicap debut last month and remains open to improvement

Published on 24 April 2023Last updated 08:00, 24 April 2023
