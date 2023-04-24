Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Hexham, Pontefract and Windsor on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

3.25 Hexham

Lightly raced eight-year-old who got off the mark when beating a clear second at Newcastle last month

3.45 Windsor

Was unlucky not to go closer still behind So Smart last time and can turn things round

5.15 Pontefract

Showed promise in Ireland and is taken to make a winning start for Mick Appleby

5.30 Windsor

Second to a subsequent winner on his handicap debut last month and remains open to improvement

