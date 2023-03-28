Racing Post logo
Afternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Hexham and Huntingdon on Tuesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

Keplerian 2.30 Huntingdon
He looked to have scope for fences when running well for a long way on his chase debut over 2m6f and he is not highly tried today.

Ike Sport 3.30 Huntingdon
On the face of it he has plenty going for him without a penalty for a career-best performance at Taunton last week.

Golan Cloud 3.45 Hexham
Having shaped with promise last time on his second run back after a break, he is taken to win this race for the second time in three years.

High Moon 4.15 Hexham
Won twice over 2m3f on soft last season, has form on heavy ground and has come down to a good mark.

Published on 28 March 2023Last updated 11:02, 28 March 2023
