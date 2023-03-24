Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Hereford, Newbury and Musselburgh on Friday afternoon
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .
Lone Star 1.50 Musselburgh
Has progressed well in recent months and won eased-down over C&D last time
Kilbeg King 3.10 Newbury
Only blip this season came in a Grade 1 and he might be on a lenient mark
Ivetwiggedit 3.30 Musselburgh
Has made giant strides and impressed in her races since switched to handicap level
Family Pot 3.50 Hereford
In great form and is taken to complete a Hereford hat-trick
Published on 24 March 2023Last updated 08:00, 24 March 2023
