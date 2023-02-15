Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Hereford and Wetherby
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 this afternoon . . .
Unblinking 2.30 Hereford
Would have been involved over this course and distance ten days ago but for unseating rider
Pleasant Man 3.00 Hereford
Knocking at the door and can gain a first success over hurdles
East Street 4.20 Wetherby
Holds strong claims having finished a clear second over this course and distance last month
White Rhino 4.50 Wetherby
Can follow up last week's Southwell win and make it 2-2 in handicaps
