Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Haydock, Yarmouth and Newton Abbot on Wednesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Bollin Margaret 2.10 Haydock

Easy winner at Thirsk last Monday and can defy a 5lb penalty

Gearing's Point 4.00 Yarmouth

Looked a shade unlucky when close third to Gilbert at Windsor and runs off same mark here

Princess Midnight 4.10 Newton Abbot

Good Stratford second on return from six months off and should prove hard to catch now back down in trip

Chorus Line 4.50 Haydock

Late surge to win over 7f on her handicap debut at Leicester and has potential now stepping up in trip

