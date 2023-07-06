Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Haydock, Perth and Yarmouth on Thursday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet on Thursday afternoon.

Zabeel Champion 3.48 Perth

Jonjo O'Neill's charge should be very competitive at this level off his current mark and has a good record when fresh.

Significantly 4.10 Haydock

A promising fourth on his stable and seasonal debut at Ayr last time.

Prince Cleni 4.18 Perth

On the back of his career-best win at Southwell. He could have a lot more to offer.

Kodi Dancer 5.00 Yarmouth

Her latest effort came in a weak classified event but she would have won with better luck and returns to handicap level off a workable mark.

