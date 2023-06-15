Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Haydock on Thursday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening
Brian The Snail 7.10 Haydock
Comfortable winner at Ripon last week and should take some stopping on that form
Match Play 7.40 Haydock
Encouraging debut for this yard on the AW and can take advantage of a drop in class after running well for a long way at York last month
Trais Fluors 8.15 Haydock
Well handicapped now and has a good chance of following up his Goodwood win off the same mark
Different Tone 8.50 Haydock
Did good late work into second on reappearance over this trip at Salisbury and has potential for better on this handicap debut
