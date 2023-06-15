Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingSpotlight Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Haydock on Thursday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Brian The Snail 7.10 Haydock
Comfortable winner at Ripon last week and should take some stopping on that form

Match Play 7.40 Haydock
Encouraging debut for this yard on the AW and can take advantage of a drop in class after running well for a long way at York last month

Trais Fluors 8.15 Haydock
Well handicapped now and has a good chance of following up his Goodwood win off the same mark

Different Tone 8.50 Haydock
Did good late work into second on reappearance over this trip at Salisbury and has potential for better on this handicap debut

Read these next:

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples 

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips on Thursday  

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 15 June 2023Last updated 11:00, 15 June 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips