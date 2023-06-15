Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Haydock on Thursday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Brian The Snail 7.10 Haydock

Comfortable winner at Ripon last week and should take some stopping on that form

Match Play 7.40 Haydock

Encouraging debut for this yard on the AW and can take advantage of a drop in class after running well for a long way at York last month

Trais Fluors 8.15 Haydock

Well handicapped now and has a good chance of following up his Goodwood win off the same mark

Different Tone 8.50 Haydock

Did good late work into second on reappearance over this trip at Salisbury and has potential for better on this handicap debut

Read these next:

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips on Thursday

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.