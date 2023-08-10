Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Haydock and Newmarket on Friday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening. . .
Quandary 6.50 Haydock
Pontefract winner who has the potential to be better than her opening mark and is taken to follow up
Palamon 7.10 Newmarket
There have been excuses for his two defeats in handicaps and he's well worth a crack over this evening's longer distance
Canadiansmokeshow 7.45 Newmarket
Brighton winner who could well progress further should the hood continue to work
Diamond Vega 8.35 Haydock
Unexposed three-year-old who did it nicely at Catterick last month on her second handicap start
