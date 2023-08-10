Racing Post logo
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Haydock and Newmarket on Friday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening. . .

Quandary 6.50 Haydock

Pontefract winner who has the potential to be better than her opening mark and is taken to follow up

Palamon 7.10 Newmarket

There have been excuses for his two defeats in handicaps and he's well worth a crack over this evening's longer distance

Canadiansmokeshow 7.45 Newmarket

Brighton winner who could well progress further should the hood continue to work

Diamond Vega 8.35 Haydock

Unexposed three-year-old who did it nicely at Catterick last month on her second handicap start

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 11 August 2023
