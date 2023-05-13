Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Haydock and Ascot on Saturday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Ravens Ark 1.30 Ascot
One of the most likely to give his running and he was tuned up to win off this mark on his reappearance last year.

Timeless Melody 2.05 Ascot
Proved herself in the mud when scoring at Leicester last month and the form has been strongly boosted.

Rebel Territory 2.40 Ascot
Unexposed at this distance, having proved suited by the drop to 7f for a win at Newmarket last time. He acts on soft.

Byker 3.15 Haydock
Of major interest after the improvement he found to miss out narrowly in a driving finish at the Cheltenham Festival. A strong traveller who jumps well.

Published on 13 May 2023
more inFree tips
