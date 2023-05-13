Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Haydock and Ascot on Saturday afternoon
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Ravens Ark 1.30 Ascot
One of the most likely to give his running and he was tuned up to win off this mark on his reappearance last year.
Timeless Melody 2.05 Ascot
Proved herself in the mud when scoring at Leicester last month and the form has been strongly boosted.
Rebel Territory 2.40 Ascot
Unexposed at this distance, having proved suited by the drop to 7f for a win at Newmarket last time. He acts on soft.
Byker 3.15 Haydock
Of major interest after the improvement he found to miss out narrowly in a driving finish at the Cheltenham Festival. A strong traveller who jumps well.
