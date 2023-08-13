Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Hamilton and Windsor on Monday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening. . .
Impressor 6.10 Hamilton
Has won three of his four starts since cheekpieces were refittested and is still well treated on past form despite going back up another 4lb for his latest course win
Thewaytothestars 8.00 Windsor
Seemed to have a bit in hand when off the mark at Ffos Las and has a good chance of following up under a penalty
William Dewhirst 8.10 Hamilton
Unexposed in 6f handicaps and the way he finished in a useful Doncaster event last time suggests he will be well suited by the stiff finish here
Aighear 8.40 Hamilton
C&D winner on soft last summer who signalled she was on the way back when going close at Musselburgh
