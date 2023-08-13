Racing Post logo
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Hamilton and Windsor on Monday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening. . .

Impressor 6.10 Hamilton
Has won three of his four starts since cheekpieces were refittested and is still well treated on past form despite going back up another 4lb for his latest course win

Thewaytothestars 8.00 Windsor
Seemed to have a bit in hand when off the mark at Ffos Las and has a good chance of following up under a penalty

William Dewhirst 8.10 Hamilton
Unexposed in 6f handicaps and the way he finished in a useful Doncaster event last time suggests he will be well suited by the stiff finish here

Aighear 8.40 Hamilton
C&D winner on soft last summer who signalled she was on the way back when going close at Musselburgh

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 14 August 2023Last updated 11:00, 14 August 2023
