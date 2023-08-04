Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Hamilton and Lingfield on Saturday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

Zabbie 5.45 Lingfield

She might have been stretched by a mile at Newbury a fortnight ago but still ran well and is attractively weighted if judged on her close second over 7f on soft ground at Goodwood in May

Look Back Smiling 6.30 Hamilton

With no penalty and Laura Coughlan claiming the full 5lb, he may well follow up his Leicester success

Dark Company 8.15 Lingfield

Provided he remains in good form for his new stable, he has a strong chance to follow up last week's C&D win

Jaminoz 8.30 Hamilton

Jim Goldie may hold the key and Jaminoz is preferred to Spanish Hustle, with a proven ability to handle testing ground the deciding factor

Read these next:

Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips on day five at Glorious Goodwood

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.