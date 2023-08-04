Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Hamilton and Lingfield on Saturday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

Zabbie 5.45 Lingfield
She might have been stretched by a mile at Newbury a fortnight ago but still ran well and is attractively weighted if judged on her close second over 7f on soft ground at Goodwood in May

Look Back Smiling 6.30 Hamilton
With no penalty and Laura Coughlan claiming the full 5lb, he may well follow up his Leicester success

Dark Company 8.15 Lingfield
Provided he remains in good form for his new stable, he has a strong chance to follow up last week's C&D win

Jaminoz 8.30 Hamilton
Jim Goldie may hold the key and Jaminoz is preferred to Spanish Hustle, with a proven ability to handle testing ground the deciding factor

Read these next:

Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples 

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips on day five at Glorious Goodwood 

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 5 August 2023Last updated 11:00, 5 August 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips