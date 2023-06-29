Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Hamilton and Leicester on Thursday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Rajmeister 7.00 Hamilton

Having a good time of it since back on turf and can follow up his latest win at Redcar now the ground has eased

Abate 8.00 Hamilton

C&D winner who was first home in his group at York and can win again off an unchanged mark

Astronomica 8.45 Leicester

Appeared to appreciate soft ground when fending off a subsequent winner at Windsor and there should be more to come with rain about

Kats Bob 9.00 Hamilton

​Dual C&D winner in 2022 who has dropped below his winning mark and shaped as though coming to hand here in May

