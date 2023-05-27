Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Goodwood, York and Haydock on Saturday afternoon
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon.
Francesco Clemente 1.30 Goodwood
Unbeaten and his lofty entries later in the season suggest he is held in the highest regard
Law Of The Sea 1.50 Haydock
Ran a cracker in the Chester Cup on stable debut, when fourth having been unlucky in running
Tafreej 2.05 Goodwood
Strong suspicion that he has something in hand off his current mark and, crucially over 7f here, he's drawn low
Bedford Flyer 2.40 York
Ideally suited by the demands of this sharp 5f and is having only his second run for Mick Appleby
