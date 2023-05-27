Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Goodwood, York and Haydock on Saturday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon.

Francesco Clemente  1.30 Goodwood
Unbeaten and his lofty entries later in the season suggest he is held in the highest regard

Law Of The Sea 1.50 Haydock
Ran a cracker in the Chester Cup on stable debut, when fourth having been unlucky in running

Tafreej 2.05 Goodwood
Strong suspicion that he has something in hand off his current mark and, crucially over 7f here, he's drawn low

Bedford Flyer  2.40 York
Ideally suited by the demands of this sharp 5f and is having only his second run for Mick Appleby

Read this next:

Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples  

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 27 May 2023Last updated 07:00, 27 May 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips