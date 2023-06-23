Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Goodwood, Musselburgh and Newmarket on Friday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening
La Pulga 6.22 Goodwood
In-form and well-treated contender who is due to go up 2lb from tomorrow
Never Ending 7.05 Newmarket
Appealing handicap debutante who looks the type to improve further
Sugar Baby 7.15 Musselburgh
Back to form at Thirsk two weeks ago and can follow up that comfortable win
Latin Five 7.50 Musselburgh
Went close at Nottingham last time and remains on a workable mark
