Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Goodwood, Musselburgh and Newmarket on Friday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

La Pulga 6.22 Goodwood

In-form and well-treated contender who is due to go up 2lb from tomorrow

Never Ending 7.05 Newmarket

Appealing handicap debutante who looks the type to improve further

Sugar Baby 7.15 Musselburgh

Back to form at Thirsk two weeks ago and can follow up that comfortable win

Latin Five 7.50 Musselburgh

Went close at Nottingham last time and remains on a workable mark

