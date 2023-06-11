Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Goodwood and Perth on Sunday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon.

The Ferry Master 3.00 Perth

Still looks very well handicapped after a 2lb rise for his recent Kelso success

Al Asifah 3.20 Goodwood

Made a big impression when winning her maiden and looks a very bright prospect

Aggagio 3.55 Goodwood

Enhanced his excellent course record last time and may well add another win on today's return to 2m

Ballykeel 4.05 Perth

Hard to beat if able to replicate the form of his Punchestown festival second in April

