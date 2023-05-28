Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Fontwell, Kelso and Uttoxeter on Sunday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon.

Casa Loupi 3.10 Fontwell

Ran well on Flat comeback and is on a tempting mark back over hurdles

Raffle Ticket 3.55 Uttoxeter

Lightly raced 9yo who is 2-3 over fences and should improve further

Rae Des Champs 4.05 Kelso

Can record a second win over hurdles, with this new trip looking a plus

Hermann Clermont 5.15 Kelso

Younger than his rivals and looks open to progress in hunter chases

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 28 May 2023Last updated 08:00, 28 May 2023
