Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Fontwell, Kelso and Uttoxeter on Sunday afternoon
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon.
Casa Loupi 3.10 Fontwell
Ran well on Flat comeback and is on a tempting mark back over hurdles
Raffle Ticket 3.55 Uttoxeter
Lightly raced 9yo who is 2-3 over fences and should improve further
Rae Des Champs 4.05 Kelso
Can record a second win over hurdles, with this new trip looking a plus
Hermann Clermont 5.15 Kelso
Younger than his rivals and looks open to progress in hunter chases
Published on 28 May 2023Last updated 08:00, 28 May 2023
