Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Fontwell and Kempton on Wednesday evening
The best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .
Astromachia 5.10 Fontwell
Did well to overhaul the principals here last month, after getting quite badly hampered before the last, and the return to this trip can suit.
Doctor Foley 6.15 Fontwell
An unexposed 6yo who won quite readily when switched to fences for last month's handicap debut at Bangor and probably still has potential.
Ballybeen 7.45 Fontwell
Ran commendably in defeat in his first three chases and is taken to get a much deserved win on the board.
Hickory 8.00 Kempton
James Fanshawe's good form swings the vote for this dual C&D winner who didn't have things fall his way last time.
