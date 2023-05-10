Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Fontwell and Kempton on Wednesday evening

The best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

5.10 Fontwell

Did well to overhaul the principals here last month, after getting quite badly hampered before the last, and the return to this trip can suit.

6.15 Fontwell

An unexposed 6yo who won quite readily when switched to fences for last month's handicap debut at Bangor and probably still has potential.

7.45 Fontwell

Ran commendably in defeat in his first three chases and is taken to get a much deserved win on the board.

8.00 Kempton

James Fanshawe's good form swings the vote for this dual C&D winner who didn't have things fall his way last time.

