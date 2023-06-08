Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ffos Las, Hamilton and Uttoxeter on Thursday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Holerday Ridge 2.50 Ffos Las
Recorded a comfortable success over C&D 12 days ago, beating a subsequent scorer
Gavin 4.00 Ffos Las
Judged on current form, he holds leading claims and could well complete a hat-trick
Elladora 4.45 Hamilton
The one confirmed front-runner. She posted a career-best effort last time and may well be able to cope with the rise in the weights and grade
Lightening Company 5.25 Uttoxeter
He has shaped perfectly well in two novices over hurdles and, given his win on the Flat this spring, this initial mark should be very manageable
