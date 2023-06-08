Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ffos Las, Hamilton and Uttoxeter on Thursday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Holerday Ridge 2.50 Ffos Las

Recorded a comfortable success over C&D 12 days ago, beating a subsequent scorer

Gavin 4.00 Ffos Las

Judged on current form, he holds leading claims and could well complete a hat-trick

Elladora 4.45 Hamilton

The one confirmed front-runner. She posted a career-best effort last time and may well be able to cope with the rise in the weights and grade

Lightening Company 5.25 Uttoxeter

He has shaped perfectly well in two novices over hurdles and, given his win on the Flat this spring, this initial mark should be very manageable

