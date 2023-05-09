Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ffos Las, Fakenham and Lingfield on Tuesday
The best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .
New Beginnings 3.00 Ffos Las
Unexposed and is bred to appreciate the greater test of stamina now he goes handicapping
Scudamore 3.10 Fakenham
Won over 1m6f on the Flat and should be capable of better following his Stratford hurdle win
Great Snow 3.35 Ffos Las
Two good efforts in competitive handicaps this spring and is open to further improvement now back down in grade
Brasil Power 5.05 Lingfield
Successful on return to former yard at Wolverhampton last week and is open to progress on the AW
Published on 9 May 2023Last updated 09:40, 9 May 2023
