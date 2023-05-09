Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ffos Las, Fakenham and Lingfield on Tuesday

The best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

3.00 Ffos Las

Unexposed and is bred to appreciate the greater test of stamina now he goes handicapping

3.10 Fakenham

Won over 1m6f on the Flat and should be capable of better following his Stratford hurdle win

3.35 Ffos Las

Two good efforts in competitive handicaps this spring and is open to further improvement now back down in grade

5.05 Lingfield

Successful on return to former yard at Wolverhampton last week and is open to progress on the AW

